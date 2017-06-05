Last Breath
Ken Hyde remembers his first trip a decade ago to the full-scale wind tunnel at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Hyde, famous for constructing a flying replica of the Wright brothers' 1903 Flyer , was testing his model of the Wrights' 1900 glider.
