Kroger still planned for Hampton shopping center
A Kroger store is still in the works as part of the Riverdale Plaza redevelopment in Hampton, a spokeswoman for the grocer said. Georgia-based Southeastern Development Associates is investing roughly $60 million to overhaul the shopping center along Mercury Boulevard across from Peninsula Town Center and renaming it Riverpointe Shopping Center.
