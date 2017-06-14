Kroger still planned for Hampton shop...

Kroger still planned for Hampton shopping center

19 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

A Kroger store is still in the works as part of the Riverdale Plaza redevelopment in Hampton, a spokeswoman for the grocer said. Georgia-based Southeastern Development Associates is investing roughly $60 million to overhaul the shopping center along Mercury Boulevard across from Peninsula Town Center and renaming it Riverpointe Shopping Center.

