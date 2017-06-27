Isle of Wight planning commission rec...

Isle of Wight planning commission recommends denial of application for office

The Isle of Wight Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of an application for a sales office on Brewer's Neck Boulevard in an area requiring an amendment to the county's comprehensive plan. Business owner John Glover is applying to locate a sales office for his business, Tidewater Custom Modular Homes, Inc., on one acre of land at 2208 Brewer's Neck Blvd. The area is zoned Rural Agricultural Conservation.

