High school soccer field named after fallen VSP Trooper Chad Dermyer
Sitting on the bleachers of the Columbia Central High School soccer field, Anne Barnett says she can feel the presence of her son, Chad Dermyer. Last year in Virginia, the 37-year-old married father of two was shot and killed while doing the job he loved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
