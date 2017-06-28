Hampton woman charged for firing shots in house
Tina Pagel - one count of discharging a weapon within an occupied dwelling, one count of attempt to commit a non capital felony and one count of family abuse. On June 25 around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the first block of South Boxwood Street for a shots fired complaint.
