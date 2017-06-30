Hampton University incubator closes after 17 years
The incubator at 6 W. County St. in Phoebus helped mentor small business owners in starting and growing their businesses in addition to providing business-related workshops to the public. Incubator director J.R. Locke sent an email earlier this week announcing the closure and thanking the city and small business owners for their support and participation.
