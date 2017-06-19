Hampton students build oyster reef at...

Hampton students build oyster reef at Langley Air Forc Base marina

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Stars and Stripes

A science teacher specialist at Hampton City Schools, McAllister was at the marina at Langley Air Force Base with educators and two dozen fifth-graders from Booker Elementary who had arrived to build the school's first oyster reef on the Back River. Science teacher Karen Brace unlatched a mesh grow cage and eased a small pile of 2,000 juvenile oysters and assorted itty-bitty sea beasts onto the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,547,330
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,832
Moving To Yorktown or nearby area! Tue Bluegrassgrl 1
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 18 Jerry Halliday 857
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Jun 17 Cristina 273
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,407 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC