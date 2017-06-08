Hampton man sentenced after providing...

Hampton man sentenced after providing heroin in overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A Hampton man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for his role in distributing heroin to a person who overdosed and died. Rock then gave the heroin to the victim, identified in court documents as E.H., at a hotel in Newport News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RiccardoFire 1,541,433
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 40 min Sharlatwn2 53
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
Officers Work 84 Hours 6 hr Officers Work 84 ... 1
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Wed Martin garey 12
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 6 badsanta356 103
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC