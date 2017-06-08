Hampton man sentenced after providing heroin in overdose death
A Hampton man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for his role in distributing heroin to a person who overdosed and died. Rock then gave the heroin to the victim, identified in court documents as E.H., at a hotel in Newport News.
