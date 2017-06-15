Hampton Arts looking back for 30th season milestone
As artistic director Richard M. Parison Jr. put the season together for the American Theatre and Charles H. Taylor Art Center, he knew he wanted to draw inspiration from the most popular programs and performers. "The season was very important for me to reflect not only coastal Virginia's diversity, but a global perspective in the season that would be particularly reflective of our 30 year history," Parison said.
