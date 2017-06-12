Hampton 1 mins ago 11:46 a.m.Dozens of people displaced after car runs into apartment building
Approximately 60 people were displaced from their homes temporarily and a hotel was left without power after a car ran into an apartment building in the 100 block of Pine Chapel Rd. In addition to damaging at least one apartment, the car hit gas meters on the building. The impact triggered a gas leak.
