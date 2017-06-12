Dominion gets permit offer for contentious James River transmission line near historic sites
Nearly four years after Dominion Energy applied, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened a path forward for the utility giant's contentious proposed transmission line across the James River near Historic Jamestown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,544,459
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|WACKO
|63,768
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|21 hr
|Dan gMe
|104
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 11
|john fartcastle
|13
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 11
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Jun 11
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC