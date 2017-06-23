Developers discuss plans to revitaliz...

Developers discuss plans to revitalize downtown Hampton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

In their presentation, development firm WVS and Virginia Beach-based Saunders + Crause Architects focused on the demographics in the area, which are largely baby boomers and millennials. Developers discussed ideas that would attract and keep those groups in Hampton and ways to better use the city's waterfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,548,958
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sat Bat 858
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jun 22 Martin garey 14
Moving To Yorktown or nearby area! Jun 20 Bluegrassgrl 1
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,155 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC