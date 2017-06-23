Developers discuss plans to revitalize downtown Hampton
In their presentation, development firm WVS and Virginia Beach-based Saunders + Crause Architects focused on the demographics in the area, which are largely baby boomers and millennials. Developers discussed ideas that would attract and keep those groups in Hampton and ways to better use the city's waterfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,548,958
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Bat
|858
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 22
|Martin garey
|14
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC