College's mission is to take students...

College's mission is to take students - as far as they want to go'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Virginia Business

When he was a Thomas Nelson Community College faculty member, John T. Dever would drive from its campus in Hampton to teach evening classes at Newport News Shipbuilding's apprenticeship program. Sometimes colleagues would question why he wanted to make the drive "when you can just walk down the hall" to teach another class, recalls Dever, who has been TNCC's president since 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,551,607
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 30 min Martin garey 19
News Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10) Wed lilredd73 105
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed Common Sense 63,861
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 27 Aimee Hagen 105
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 24 Bat 858
Moving To Yorktown or nearby area! Jun 20 Bluegrassgrl 1
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,439 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC