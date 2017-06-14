Charges pending for 16-year-old involved in Hampton barricade situation
Police said they were called to the 1400 block of Oakcrest Drive for a reported domestic assault around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived officers were told one of the individuals was barricaded inside a residence alone.
