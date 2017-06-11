60 people temporarily displaced after car strikes Hampton apartment building
Sixty people have been temporarily displaced after a car crashed into their apartment building in the 100 block of Pine Chapel Road. Fire officials say a car struck the back of the building, damaging at least one apartment and striking gas meters in the back of the building.
