60 people temporarily displaced after car strikes Hampton apartment building

Sunday

Sixty people have been temporarily displaced after a car crashed into their apartment building in the 100 block of Pine Chapel Road. Fire officials say a car struck the back of the building, damaging at least one apartment and striking gas meters in the back of the building.

