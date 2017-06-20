2016 2017 Project SEARCH student grad...

2016 2017 Project SEARCH student graduation

Hampton and Newport News Public Schools & Community Service Boards 2016-2017 Project SEARCH student graduation at they End of Year Ceremony. It was held at Hampton's Sentara CarePlex today.

