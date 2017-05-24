York man gets 10 years for financial ...

York man gets 10 years for financial fraud

A York County man was sentenced to 10 years Wednesday in a $1.7 million financial fraud scheme that targeted friends and their relatives, with added time for obstruction of justice. Michael Dale Bennis, 55, of Pelican Place, pleaded guilty in December to felony counts of wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

