Virginia Eye Consultants getting new digs in Hampton
Virginia Eye Consultants plans to move its Hampton office from Executive Tower to a new building nearby on Cunningham Drive across from Peninsula Town Center. The Norfolk-based medical and surgical ophthalmic specialty practice opened its Hampton office in 1992 starting with two exam rooms and growing to six over the years, Cartwright said.
