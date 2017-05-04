The Smoots of Maryland and Virginia

The Smoots of Maryland and Virginia

Catalog Record: The Smoots of Maryland and Virginia : a genealogical history of William Smute, boatright, of Hampton, Virginia, and Pickawaxon, Maryland, with a history of his descendants to the present generation The Smoots of Maryland and Virginia : a genealogical history of William Smute, boatright, of Hampton, Virginia, and Pickawaxon, Maryland, with a history of his descendants to the present generation / by Harry Wright Newman. Catalog Search Bibliographic search of all HathiTrust items Experimental Search Full-text search of a small subset of HathiTrust items Use * or ? to search for alternate forms of a word.

