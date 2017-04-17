Reactions mixed on smoking ban at a federal housing complex
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the upcoming change in November. It's aimed at reducing smoke-related health issues and maintenance costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,527,623
|best places to live
|17 hr
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|21 hr
|Rebel
|1
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|martin garey
|92
|Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie
|May 5
|Friend
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|May 5
|ChristenF
|52
|black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC