Police continue search for missing Ha...

Police continue search for missing Hampton mother, child after vehicle located in Newport News

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The vehicle of missing Hampton mother Keir Johnson was found in Newport News as of May 14, according to Virginia State Police. However, Keir and her daughter, Chloe Johnson, are still missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min RiccardoFire 1,532,961
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) 4 hr Katrina 16
best places to live 6 hr Todd 3
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) Tue martin garey 2
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) May 15 Martin garey 2
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC