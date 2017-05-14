Police continue search for missing Hampton mother, child after vehicle located in Newport News
The vehicle of missing Hampton mother Keir Johnson was found in Newport News as of May 14, according to Virginia State Police. However, Keir and her daughter, Chloe Johnson, are still missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,532,961
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|6 hr
|Todd
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC