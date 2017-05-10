Oteil Burbridge On Col. Bruce Hampton's Master Plan
While bassist Oteil Burbridge wasn't on hand at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta for Hampton 70 on May 1, he weighed in with a few thoughts on his mentor the next morning after Col. Bruce Hampton's passing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,530,009
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Martin garey
|4
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Wed
|martin garey
|3
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|bruh
|14
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|May 7
|martin garey
|92
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Emily
|843
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC