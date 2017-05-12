Noodles & Co. closes Peninsula restau...

Noodles & Co. closes Peninsula restaurants

The Noodles & Co. restaurants near Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News and at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton have closed.

