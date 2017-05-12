Newport News hopes to attract more boats with harbor improvements
By the end of June, the city will finish refurbishing a deteriorated wooden mooring system at the Seafood Industrial Park's Small Boat Harbor, which has needed repairs for years and has collected complaints from commercial fisherman. The new pilings - the pillars boats are tied to - are concrete and vary in size, allowing for heavier boats and barges and more protection during high tide, said Doreen Kopacz, the city's harbormaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Teaman
|1,534,536
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|May 18
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|May 18
|Todd
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC