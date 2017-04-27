McDonald Garden Center in Hampton closing
The family-owned McDonald Garden Center plans to close its Hampton retail store at 1139 W. Pembroke Ave. at the end of July after 72 years, business leaders confirmed. "This decision has been heavy on our minds for a long time," President Mark Anderson said.
