McDonald Garden Center in Hampton clo...

McDonald Garden Center in Hampton closing

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The family-owned McDonald Garden Center plans to close its Hampton retail store at 1139 W. Pembroke Ave. at the end of July after 72 years, business leaders confirmed. "This decision has been heavy on our minds for a long time," President Mark Anderson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min VetnorsGate 1,524,666
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Sun martin garey 91
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Emily 843
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Sun Ayers 125
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Sun Ayers 2,374
News Woman rescued from river (Aug '08) Apr 27 Tori 16
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Martin garey 19
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC