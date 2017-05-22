Man sought for shooting into Hampton home, injuring 11-year-old boy
A 22-year-old Hampton man is wanted in connection to a shooting that injured an 11-year-old boy on Saturday morning. Hampton Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Smiley Road at approximately 11:19 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving complaints about shots being fired.
