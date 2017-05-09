Man injured in shooting on Booker Bridge in Hampton
An officer was on patrol in the area of Settlers Landing Road around 9:10 p.m. Monday evening when he heard gunshots near the area of the Booker Bridge. Upon investigating, the officer located a 21-year-old man lying on the bridge and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,527,668
|best places to live
|21 hr
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|Mon
|Rebel
|1
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|martin garey
|92
|Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie
|May 5
|Friend
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|May 5
|ChristenF
|52
|black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC