Lidl opening stores in Newport News, ...

Lidl opening stores in Newport News, Hampton this summer

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: World News Report

German discount grocer Lidl announced plans to open stores at 2000 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton and 11076 Warwick Blvd. near Harpersville Road in Newport News this summer. The two Peninsula stores are part of Lidl's first 20 stores set to open in the United States, with the first stores opening June 15, the grocer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,535,153
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 8 hr Little Rich 846
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 11 hr martin garey 3
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) May 18 Katrina 16
best places to live May 18 Todd 3
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC