Lidl opening stores in Newport News, Hampton this summer

German discount grocer Lidl announced plans to open stores at 2000 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton and 11076 Warwick Blvd. near Harpersville Road in Newport News this summer. The two Peninsula stores are part of Lidl's first 20 stores set to open in the United States, with the first stores opening June 15, the grocer said.

