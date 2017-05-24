Lidl opening stores in Newport News, Hampton this summer
German grocer Lidl is opening a store in Newport News and a store in Hampton this summer. The Peninsula stores are among the first 20 Lidl stores to open in the U.S. German grocer Lidl is opening a store in Newport News and a store in Hampton this summer.
