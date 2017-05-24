Job fair for healthcare professionals...

Job fair for healthcare professionals to take place in Hampton

Wednesday May 24 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Hampton Roads' Workforce Development Board is holding a job fair to let job seekers connect and network with more than 30 participating employers in the healthcare field throughout Hampton Roads. "This fair provides us with another opportunity to partner with other workforce development organizations that share our commitment to strengthening the region's workforce," said Shawn Avery, President and CEO, Opportunity Inc. "Last year, we placed more than 50% of our job seekers into healthcare positions, and this event supports our continued efforts to meet employer demands in this growing industry cluster."

