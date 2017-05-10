Hampton Police release video asking p...

Hampton Police release video asking public to locate missing woman and her daughter

Monday May 8 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Via Hampton Police Twitter Page : We're asking for the help of the public to locate a missing woman and her daughter from Hampton, Virginia. Keir Johnson was last seen Sunday, April 30 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive, police said.

Hampton, VA

