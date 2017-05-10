Hampton 47 mins ago 11:49 a.m.Free shuttle available at Buckroe Beach
Hampton Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services will provide the shuttle service that will allow residents and visitors to park off-site and get a ride to the beach for free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
