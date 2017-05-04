First Warning Traffic - Thursday's tr...

First Warning Traffic - Thursday's traffic alerts and road closures for the weekend

Thursday May 4 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The installation of a new barrier gate foundation will require the full closure of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 6 through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 14. A detour via Rt 168 Bypass will be marked.

