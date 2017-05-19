First Warning Traffic - Friday bridge openings and Midtown Tunnel closures for the weekend

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22. U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel: Single lane closure May 23 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. I-264 West: Alternating lane closures May 24-25 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

