First Warning Traffic - Friday bridge openings and Midtown Tunnel closures for the weekend
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22. U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel: Single lane closure May 23 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. I-264 West: Alternating lane closures May 24-25 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,534,165
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|May 18
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|May 18
|Todd
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC