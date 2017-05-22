Decision on Poquoson Big Woods proper...

Decision on Poquoson Big Woods property postponed for survey results

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Press at a meeting Monday, the Poquoson City Council postponed a resolution that specified development concepts for a city owned property in the Big Woods. At Monday's meeting, members of a team that developed a city-wide survey asked the council to delay any action on the property until the team gathered information from the survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 8 min Martin garey 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min flack 1,534,425
News state inspections: unecessary repairs, report a... (May '10) 17 hr Hotwheelzmag 55
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Me-n-yo-mama 845
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) May 18 Katrina 16
best places to live May 18 Todd 3
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC