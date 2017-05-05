Brown Chicken Brown Cow opens in Hampton

Brown Chicken Brown Cow opens in Hampton

Friday May 5 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The restaurant is a gourmet burger and barbecue joint owned by husband and wife Carlyle Bland and Christina Bauhof. The two also own Venture Kitchen and Bar and Marker 20. Brown Chicken Brown Cow is located at the former spot of Conch & Bucket, which closed at the end of last year.

