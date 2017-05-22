Breeden agrees to modify Peninsula apartments
The Breeden Co. Inc. agreed to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities at six of its Hampton Roads apartment complexes as part of a settlement with the Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia Inc. and The National Fair Housing Alliance, the Alliance announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,534,197
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|845
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|May 18
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|May 18
|Todd
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC