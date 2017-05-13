Blackbeard Pirate Festival returns to...

Blackbeard Pirate Festival returns to Hampton for 18th year

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The festival, which was named one of the top five pirate festivals in North America by USA Today, celebrates Hampton's maritime heritage by commemorating the demise of Blackbeard the Pirate. Pirates sailed the coastal waters of Virginia and North Carolina in the later part of the 1600s and early 1700s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Cheech the Conser... 1,532,020
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) 1 hr martin garey 2
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) 21 hr Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 22 hr Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) Mon Martin garey 2
News Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10) May 11 Jeanne 22
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC