Blackbeard Pirate Festival returns to Hampton for 18th year
The festival, which was named one of the top five pirate festivals in North America by USA Today, celebrates Hampton's maritime heritage by commemorating the demise of Blackbeard the Pirate. Pirates sailed the coastal waters of Virginia and North Carolina in the later part of the 1600s and early 1700s.
