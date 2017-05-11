AMBER Alert issued for Hampton baby reported missing last week
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Hampton baby and her mother, who are believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger. Chloe and her mother, 34-year-old Keir Johnson, were reported missing last week .
