Amber Alert issued for Hampton baby and mother
Keir Johnson, 34, of Hampton, and her 8-month-old daughter Chloe Johnson, were last seen April 30. But police now say they believe they were abducted and may be in "extreme danger."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,530,370
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|4
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Wed
|martin garey
|3
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|May 10
|bruh
|14
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|May 7
|martin garey
|92
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Emily
|843
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC