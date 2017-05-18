Amber Alert canceled, Hampton mother and infant still missing
Last week, state police issued an Amber Alert last week on behalf of Hampton police for eight-month-old Chloe Johnson. Virginia State Police announced the termination of the Amber Alert Thursday night.
