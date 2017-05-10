Afriqua, Audio Werner, Daze Maxim, and More Play Lessizmore Barcelona
Parker, a Berlin-based DJ-producer, was born and raised in Hampton, Virginia, and has seen his profile grow over recent years following a number of high-quality releases on Cure Music , Dream Diary , and other respected imprints. Check out his "Soul Correction" release for a case in point.
