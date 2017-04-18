Video: Women paroled after 30 years of a lifetime sentence.
In early 1987 at the age of 23, addicted and selling cocaine, Pamela Scott was convicted of first degree murder and robbery in Hampton, Va., and sentenced to life in prison. While incarcerated she received her GED, became licensed for cosmetology and is now living as a hair dresser in North Carolina.
