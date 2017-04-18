Video: Shooting at 1100 Quash Street
Around 9:40 p.m. responders came to the scene of a shooting victim at the 1100 Block of Quash Street. Hampton police claim this to be an isolated incident and the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
