Third Person Charged in Connection to Stabbing on Water Street
Twenty-three-year-old Grace Mary Elliff was arrested Monday, April 3, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felonious assault. The charges stem from a fight that broke out in a crowd along the 200 block of West Water Street in the early morning hours of November 13. Jibari Naeem Ward was charged with malicious wounding, because police believe he was the person who stabbed the victim.
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Injudgement
|1,513,176
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|30 min
|Dudley
|8,122
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|Martin garey
|18
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Black Men Behaving Badly (Sep '07)
|23 hr
|Flyboy
|76
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 3
|Iamthesam
|220
