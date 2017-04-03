Third Person Charged in Connection to...

Third Person Charged in Connection to Stabbing on Water Street

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: NBC29

Twenty-three-year-old Grace Mary Elliff was arrested Monday, April 3, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felonious assault. The charges stem from a fight that broke out in a crowd along the 200 block of West Water Street in the early morning hours of November 13. Jibari Naeem Ward was charged with malicious wounding, because police believe he was the person who stabbed the victim.

