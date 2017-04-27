Raytheon lands potential $375M Air Fo...

Raytheon lands potential $375M Air Force air, space software contract

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Washington Technology

Raytheon has received a potential six-year, $375 million contract to update baseline software and deploy new updates for the Air Force's air and space command and control operations. The Air Force uses the Air and Space Operations Center Weapon System at 22 locations worldwide to command and control aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min Cheech the Conser... 1,523,998
News Woman rescued from river (Aug '08) Thu Tori 16
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Apr 27 Steve 2,373
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Martin garey 19
News W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08) Apr 25 Martin garey 34
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,656,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC