Raytheon lands potential $375M Air Force air, space software contract
Raytheon has received a potential six-year, $375 million contract to update baseline software and deploy new updates for the Air Force's air and space command and control operations. The Air Force uses the Air and Space Operations Center Weapon System at 22 locations worldwide to command and control aircraft.
