News 56 mins ago 6:22 p.m.Police inve...

News 56 mins ago 6:22 p.m.Police investigate string of cell phone store burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

He spent the next day cleaning up and trying to get the business back up and running again. Then, Wednesday morning he says Newport News detectives contacted him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 33 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,523,585
News Woman rescued from river (Aug '08) Thu Tori 16
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Thu Steve 2,373
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Thu Martin garey 19
News W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08) Apr 25 Martin garey 34
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC