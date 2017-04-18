Just how good was Jontay's weekend?
Jontay Porter, newly adorned five-star prospect and noted middle child of the first family of Missouri basketball, kicked off his EYBL campaign with MoKan elite this weekend against some of the best competition in the country. Not only is competition tough, but the long flights, limited practice time, and jam packed sessions that start at breakfast time make for some incredibly grueling playing conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,520,982
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Fri
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09)
|Apr 17
|Martin garey
|19
|Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC