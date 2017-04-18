Hampton police investigate 2 shooting...

Hampton police investigate 2 shootings in 1 night

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Police are investigating two shootings that happened Thursday night. One person was shot in the first block of Bridgeport Cove Drive, and another was shot on Camellia Lane, according to Hampton dispatch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,518,682
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,133
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Universal Soldier 63,618
News Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09) Apr 17 Martin garey 19
News Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11) Apr 15 Martin garey 3
News Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old dead in York (Dec '07) Apr 14 Martin garey 116
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Apr 12 Martin garey 21
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC