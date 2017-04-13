Hampton man pleads guilty to arson, a...

Hampton man pleads guilty to arson, assaulting police officer, sentenced to 15 years

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A Hampton man arrested for carjacking, assaulting a police officer and setting fire to his home last September, pleaded guilty to several charges in court on Thursday and was sentenced to serve 15 years in jail. Paul Cash was arrested on September 27 after a series of events that started at his home early that morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min Pete 1,517,943
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 47 min Into The Night 8,128
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 7 hr Stephanie 50
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) Mon Trent Broad 61
News Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09) Mon Martin garey 19
News Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11) Apr 15 Martin garey 3
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC