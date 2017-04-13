Hampton man pleads guilty to arson, assaulting police officer, sentenced to 15 years
A Hampton man arrested for carjacking, assaulting a police officer and setting fire to his home last September, pleaded guilty to several charges in court on Thursday and was sentenced to serve 15 years in jail. Paul Cash was arrested on September 27 after a series of events that started at his home early that morning.
